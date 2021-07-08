First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.