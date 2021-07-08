Financial Survey: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) versus First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and First Midwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.58 $898.88 million N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.73 $107.90 million $1.18 16.05

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akbank T.A.S. and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Midwest Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 15.22% 10.34% 1.54% First Midwest Bancorp 17.11% 6.41% 0.74%

Risk and Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Akbank T.A.S. on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM), and credit cards; internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 115 locations and 184 ATMs in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

