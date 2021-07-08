Financial Contrast: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Skillz and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Skillz
|0
|3
|6
|0
|2.67
|Digerati Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Skillz and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Skillz
|N/A
|-52.30%
|-14.25%
|Digerati Technologies
|-154.76%
|N/A
|-146.51%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Skillz and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Skillz
|$230.12 million
|30.26
|-$145.51 million
|($0.41)
|-42.83
|Digerati Technologies
|$6.28 million
|3.51
|-$3.38 million
|($0.06)
|-2.67
Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
41.5% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Skillz has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.
