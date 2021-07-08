Financial Comparison: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.79 -$1.63 billion $0.78 9.32 SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.48 $35.72 million $0.99 14.93

SITE Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment 147.30% 13.10% 1.36% SITE Centers 4.12% 1.07% 0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Two Harbors Investment and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 8 1 0 2.11 SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus target price of $6.64, suggesting a potential downside of 8.63%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $13.41, suggesting a potential downside of 9.29%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than SITE Centers.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company must distribute at least 90% of annual taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

