Financial Analysis: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) versus Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Under Armour and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 1 15 12 1 2.45 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

Under Armour currently has a consensus target price of $24.46, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. FIGS has a consensus target price of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 7.20%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than FIGS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Under Armour and FIGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $4.47 billion 2.11 -$549.18 million ($0.26) -79.54 FIGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FIGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Under Armour.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 2.46% 6.70% 2.15% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Under Armour beats FIGS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products for running, basketball, cleated sports, slides, training, and outdoor. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness platform. It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, RUSH or RECOVER, UA HOVR, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

