FIL Ltd Sells 18,107 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.09% of Owl Rock Capital worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4,885.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 85,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,692,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,363 shares of company stock worth $30,442,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

