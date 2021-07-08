FIL Ltd Purchases 326,258 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

FIL Ltd raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.31% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

PRQR stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.