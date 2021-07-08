FIL Ltd Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of VEREIT worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in VEREIT by 4,863.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

