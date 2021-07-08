FIL Ltd Has $6 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

NYSE:KRC opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

