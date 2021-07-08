FIL Ltd Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 81.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,795 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,668 shares of company stock valued at $92,357,202.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion and a PE ratio of -90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

