FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.