FIL Ltd Buys 26,042 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 323.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,016. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

