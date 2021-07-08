FIL Ltd Acquires 320,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2,909,090.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

HST stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

