FibroGen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of 606% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,319 call options.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 650,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

