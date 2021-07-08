Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHLB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 625,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 103,144 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

