Federated Hermes Inc. Has $85,000 Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 95.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,910 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 15,300.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 782,140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,355,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

