Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $82.75 on Thursday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

