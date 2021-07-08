Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 725.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 137,177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

