Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 11,717 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2,921.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,896,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,792,000 after acquiring an additional 318,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 140,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,995,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 194,380 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

