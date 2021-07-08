Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,652 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $90,032,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $48,660,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in FOX by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 646,302 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $17,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

