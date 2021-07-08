FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 204,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,620. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in FB Financial by 31.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in FB Financial by 26.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $639,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

