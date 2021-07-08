Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Sells $110,027.99 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

