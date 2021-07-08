Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

