FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.88.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $339.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.41. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.