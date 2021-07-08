Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $172,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock worth $778,896,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $977.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

