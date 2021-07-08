Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.72. The stock had a trading volume of 474,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.97. The company has a market capitalization of $980.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock worth $778,896,066. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

