Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.19

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $169.79, with a volume of 14569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.86.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.