Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million.

Several research firms recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Exagen stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,758. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

