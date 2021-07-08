Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 488,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,017,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

