Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

