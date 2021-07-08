EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. EventChain has a total market cap of $696,222.45 and $16,306.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00860185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.