Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

