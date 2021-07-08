Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 3.2%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 101,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGFEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail; corporate and private banking; asset management; treasury; capital markets; and other services primarily in Greece; and Central and Southeastern Europe. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

