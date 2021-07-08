Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 189.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $192.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

