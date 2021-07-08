ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAY stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,473. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.