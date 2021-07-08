ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Position Increased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma accounts for 1.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.39% of ESSA Pharma worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPIX. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,040,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $10,806,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $9,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,675. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

