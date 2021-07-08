Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

