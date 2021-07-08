ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

