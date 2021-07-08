Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

LHCG opened at $208.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

