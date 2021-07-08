Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

