Equitable Trust Co. Sells 260 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roche by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roche by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $327.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.