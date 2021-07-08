Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,011 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

