Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 152 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $122.55 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.65 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.