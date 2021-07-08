Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $293.55 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $155.32 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

