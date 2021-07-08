Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,058 shares of company stock valued at $46,542,239 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $136.88 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

