Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $4.95 million and $247,554.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00168818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,939.43 or 1.00384200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.00959448 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

