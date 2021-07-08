Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $880,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 280,633 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

