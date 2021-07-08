Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $843,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

