Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $747,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,480 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Ameresco by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 211,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $442,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

