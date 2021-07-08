Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $747,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 211,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

